Bellingham and Whatcom County gas prices drop, and this local station is $3.42 a gallon

Gas prices in Whatcom County and Washington state have increased this month, but we found some of the cheapest gas in Whatcom county for you to save at the pump.

The average price of a gallon of gas across the United States was $3.53 on Monday, June 3, according to the American Automobile Association — 13 cents less than last month’s average.

Gas prices in Washington and Whatcom County also fluctuated this month. Here’s the breakdown:

Washington gas prices

Washington state’s average cost of gas per gallon is now $4.50 — an 18-cent decrease from May’s average of $4.68. Last June, gas averaged $4.71 a gallon in Washington, 21 cents above the current average, according to AAA.

Washington has the third-highest gas prices in the country, following California at $5.04 a gallon and Hawaii at $4.74 a gallon, according to AAA.

Whatcom county gas prices

Whatcom County’s average cost of gas per gallon has fluctuated throughout 2023 and now in the beginning of 2024.

Whatcom County’s average gallon of gas is $4.31 a gallon, a 25-cent increase compared to May.

On Monday, June 3, Bellingham’s average gallon of gas is $4.31 a gallon, according to AAA, a 7-cent decrease from last month’s average of $4.64.

Cheapest gas in Whatcom County

To find the cheapest gas in your area, the GasBuddy app uses your phone’s location or ZIP code to report the prices of the nearest gas stations in real-time.

GasBuddy also has a list of the 10 cheapest gas prices in Whatcom County and updates prices in real time.

The cheapest gas price in Whatcom County on Monday, June 3 was $3.42 at Super Gas at 534 Cherry St. in Sumas, according to GasBuddy.