Bellingham seafood processing company announces closure, putting dozens of locals out of work

Seafood processing company Bornstein Seafoods is closing its Bellingham headquarters, laying off about 70 local workers in the process.

The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification to the Washington State Employment Security Department on March 22, announcing the facility closure and approximately 72 layoffs in Bellingham. The company is also closing a facility in Newport, Ore.

“The Bellingham and Newport facilities are being consolidated into two other facilities we have in Oregon,” President and CEO Colin Bornstein stated in an email to The Bellingham Herald. “In terms of people, I don’t think we know exactly the count at this point, but roughly 70 from Bellingham and 28 from Newport. In terms of officially its last day, we are shooting for end of June, but there may be additional issues we will have to work through.”

The company will move operations from the Bellingham and Newport facilities to Astoria, Ore.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the communities of Bellingham and Newport for their support over the years and remain committed to honoring our legacy while forging ahead towards a future of continued success and positive impact,” Vice President Andrew Bornstein said in a company news release.

The company’s headquarters in Bellingham also include a high-capacity fresh and frozen processing facility that processes halibut, salmon, Dungeness crab, albacore tuna and ground fish, according to the company’s website.

“Bellingham is also home to the majority of our custom processing, value-added production programs, and a custom smokehouse dedicated to the traditions of the artisanal Northwest style of high-quality smoked seafood products,” the website states.

“While this decision represents a significant step forward for our company, we are also mindful of its impact on our valued employees. We assure our workforce that we are dedicated to supporting them during this transition period, providing job fair opportunities and access to other resources to assist them in finding alternative employment opportunities. Our commitment to our employees remains unwavering as we navigate this change together,” the news release stated.