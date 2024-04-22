Bellingham police track down dirt bike rider who twice fled officers, endangering pedestrians

A man was arrested for suspicion of driving a dirt bike at unsafe speeds through Bellingham, at times swerving to avoid people on a crosswalk, according to Megan Peters with the Bellingham Police Department.

Police first observed the motorcycle April 18 while it was crossing an intersection on Sunset Drive. The bike had no license plate and was speeding. Officers activated lights and sirens, but the rider turned down a small trail path and escaped from police, Peters said.

Just before noon the following day an officer saw a bike matching the description with no plates at Railroad Avenue and East Holly Street. Again, the rider took off when the officer attempted a traffic stop, this time swerving to avoid people on a crosswalk during the escape. Officers lost sight of the motorcycle around Bill McDonald Parkway and Ellis Street.

An investigation revealed the rider to be Jacob Will Cadman, 26. Officers contacted Cadman at his his residence and took him into custody April 20 on suspicion of two counts of attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Cadman has since been released from custody at Whatcom County Jail.