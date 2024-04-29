Bellingham police searching for man suspected of stabbing another multiple times at a private gathering

Bellingham police are looking for a suspect accused of stabbing a man multiple times after being asked to leave a private gathering.

The victim has been identified as Benjamin Valladolid, 27, who was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham after the assault, according to Megan Peters with the Bellingham Police Department.

Valladolid is still in the hospital, and is in “satisfactory condition,” said. Anne Williams, Communications Specialist at St. Joseph Medical Center.

Peters said the suspect attempted to join the gathering in the 1500 block of Alabama Street around 11:15 p.m. Friday, April 26. The suspect was unknown to the people at the gathering and was asked to leave. As Valladolid was escorting the man out, he was stabbed multiple times by the suspect, who quickly fled the scene.

Police officers arrived on scene and provided emergency medical assistance to Valladolid using a medical kit kept on their protective vests, according to a Facebook post by the Bellingham Police Department.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect. BPD is asking anyone with information to contact them at 360-676-6911 or at cob.org/tips and reference case number 24B23477.