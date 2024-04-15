Bellingham Police investigating homicide; suspect at large

Bellingham Police are investigating a homicide that took place in the woods near Tull Road off Kellogg Road in north Bellingham early Monday morning.

Police responded to multiple 911 calls that shots could be heard from the woods just after 3 a.m. on Monday, April 15. Officers arrived to find a group of people, including a man with “obvious gunshot wounds to the upper body,” according to Megan Peters with the Bellingham Police Department.

Aid was provided to the injured man and he was taken to a hospital, where he passed away, according to Peters.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. No arrests have been made as of 2 p.m. Monday, Peters said in an email.

The police obtained search warrants for nearby private property. K9 assets and ‘Unmanned Aircraft Systems’ were also used to search for further victims and evidence. The Bellingham Police Department SWAT team responded to provide security during the investigation.

When officers found the victim, he had been loaded into a cart of some kind by the group of people at the scene, who did not identify themselves to police, but were described as assisting police by Peters.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at 360-778-8770 or www.cob.org/tips.

This is a developing story and may be updated as more information becomes available.