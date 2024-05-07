Bellingham Police Department identifies suspects in April shooting death at homeless camp
Bellingham police have named two suspects in the April shooting death of a man at a homeless encampment in north Bellingham.
Coleen L. Clark and Gale R. Jefferson are wanted on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the death of 30-year-old Zachariah Janusiewicz, who was slain at a homeless camp near Walmart.
“Do not attempt to contact either of them on your own,” Bellingham Police said on social media. “If you are aware of their possible location, provide a tip online at cob.org/tips or call 360-676-6911.”
Authorities responded to several 911 calls about gunfire in the area just after 3 a.m. April 15 and found a group of people pushing Janusiewicz in a shopping cart with several gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to previous Bellingham Herald reporting.
The Whatcom County medical examiner has ruled his death a homicide.