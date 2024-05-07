Bellingham Police Department identifies suspects in April shooting death at homeless camp

Bellingham police have named two suspects in the April shooting death of a man at a homeless encampment in north Bellingham.

Coleen L. Clark and Gale R. Jefferson are wanted on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the death of 30-year-old Zachariah Janusiewicz, who was slain at a homeless camp near Walmart.

“Do not attempt to contact either of them on your own,” Bellingham Police said on social media. “If you are aware of their possible location, provide a tip online at cob.org/tips or call 360-676-6911.”

Bellingham Police released these photos of Coleen L. Clark and Gale R. Jefferson, who are are wanted in connection with the murder of Zachariah Janusiewicz.

Authorities responded to several 911 calls about gunfire in the area just after 3 a.m. April 15 and found a group of people pushing Janusiewicz in a shopping cart with several gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to previous Bellingham Herald reporting.

The Whatcom County medical examiner has ruled his death a homicide.