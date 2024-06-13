Bellingham police arrest man on suspicion of assault, attempted kidnapping in Fairhaven

Police arrested a Bellingham man Thursday, June 13, after he allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman while making threats of sexual assault.

The victim reported to police she had met up with John Brooks Ferlin, 40, at his apartment in the 3000 block of Old Fairhaven Parkway, and that Ferlin had come up behind her and put a rag soaked with rubbing alcohol over her mouth.

The woman told authorities Ferlin choked her and made statements causing her to fear she would be sexually assaulted and killed, according to Megan Peters with The Bellingham Police Department.

The woman was able to break free and escape. Police reported she was witnessed running across the street screaming for help.

Multiple 911 calls were made by witnesses, and police were able to contact the woman around 1:50 a.m. Thursday at a gas station, where she was able to call for help using an attendant’s phone.

The woman identified Ferlin to police, who arrested him without incident. After he was taken into custody, police reportedly found a substance suspected to be cocaine on him. A search warrant for his apartment was obtained, and police found additional drugs and drug paraphernalia, Peters said.

Ferlin was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault with a sexual motivation, kidnapping and possession of a controlled substance. He remains in custody.

Resources

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org

Brigid Collins Family Support Center professionals are on-call between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, to answer questions about children, families, abuse prevention or treatment at (360) 734-4616.

▪ Child Protective Services: Washington state hotline for reporting child abuse and neglect, 866-829-2153.

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

If you or a child is in immediate danger, call 911 and make a report to law enforcement.

To report child abuse or neglect call 1-866-END HARM.