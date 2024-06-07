Bellingham police arrest man who called 911 after allegedly killing another with a hammer

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly killing another man with a hammer, according to the Bellingham Police Department.

James Anthony Singleton, 36, was booked into the Whatcom County Jail around 5 p.m. Thursday, June 6 on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Around 9:10 a.m. on June 6, Singleton called 911 to report that he and another person had been taking drugs and were involved in a physical altercation that occurred two days prior at a home in the 1700 block of Old Samish Road in south Bellingham. Singleton told dispatchers the victim was barely breathing, according to Megan Peters, a spokesperson with Bellingham police.

When officers arrived on scene, they found and detained Singleton without incident. Officers and medics then entered the home, based on the information Singleton provided, to “check if anyone was in need of assistance,” Peters said in an email to the Bellingham Herald late Thursday.

Officers found an adult male with what appeared to be blunt force trauma injuries. Medics declared the man dead on scene, Peters said.

Search warrants were requested and granted for the property. A portion of Old Samish Road in front of the property was also closed shortly after the man was found dead while law enforcement investigated the incident and for purposes of securing the scene. The road re-opened shortly after 5 p.m., Peters said.

Interviews with Singleton led police to believe a hammer is associated with the alleged murder. A Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit team assisted Bellingham police, and found the hammer believed to be associated with the assault near a walking path to Arroyo Park, Peters said.

Singleton was then arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and booked into the downtown Whatcom County Jail in Bellingham.

Bellingham police are continuing to investigate the murder.

The victim’s identity is known, but is not being released at this time “pending further efforts to identify and notify next of kin,” Peters said.