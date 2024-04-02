Bellingham police arrest man accused of attempting to kidnap another in late-night altercation

Bellingham police arrest man after he allegedly attempted to force someone into his car at gunpoint.

Erick Armano Price, 27, messaged someone who was known to him and arranged a meeting at a residence in the 3300 block of Northwest Avenue, according to Megan Peters with the Bellingham Police Department. The person arrived at the residence to meet Price with at least two friends.

Peters said Price pointed a gun at the person’s head and attempted to force them into a vehicle but one of the friends fought with Price and sprayed him with mace.

Price left the area but one of the friends was able to follow him to the location where officers responded in the 2500 block of Cedarwood Avenue.

Police responded to the call around 12:44 a.m. Tuesday, April 2.

Price was arrested on suspicion of first-degree attempted kidnapping and second-degree assault.