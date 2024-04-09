Bellingham police arrest fleeing DUI suspect, but not before he damages several other vehicles

Bellingham police officers were checking on a report of a man sleeping in his vehicle in the drive-through lane of a local business last weekend when an impromptu demolition derby broke out.

Offers responded around 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the Dairy Queen on Cordata Parkway. When officers opened the door to check on the man, he put the vehicle in gear and drove away from the scene, according to Megan Peters with the Bellingham Police Department.

The man, later identified as Cody William Marini, 30, struck the bumper of the patrol car and the building itself as he made his escape, Peters said. He drove west on Westerly Road before eventually crashing into three parked cars in the parking lot of Belleau Woods Apartments.

Marini reportedly left the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but stopped a short distance away from the crashes and began to follow orders from police before being detained, Peters said. Drug paraphernalia was reportedly found inside his vehicle.

Marini was arrested on suspicion of six counts of hit and run, DUI, obstructing and attempting to elude police. He remained in custody at Whatcom County Jail as of Monday.