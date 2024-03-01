Bellingham man arrested on suspicion of child rape, indecent liberties

A Bellingham man is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of child rape on Feb. 28, according to Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deb Slater.

Boa Nguyen, 24, was known to the two victims, both of whom were juveniles, Slater told The Bellingham Herald.

Deputies first responded to a report of child molestation on Jan. 29. The two victims reported to deputies that Nguyen had sexually assaulted them between 2021 and 2022 while Nguyen was a foreign exchange student, Slater said.

The investigation found probable cause to arrest Nguyen on suspicion of second-degree child rape and indecent liberties, according to Slater.

Nguyen was arrested without incident at his residence in the 3600 block of Bill McDonald Parkway on Feb. 28 and booked into Whatcom County Jail, where he remained in custody on Thursday, jail records indicated.

Nguyen’s bail was set at $100,000 or $10,000 cash.