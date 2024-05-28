This Bellingham health clinic is getting a new name. What other changes should you expect?

You may notice a change at Bellingham’s Everett Clinic.

The clinic at at 3130 Ellis St. is slowly rebranding to match its parent company, Optum, including its Bellingham location, according to reporting by The Everett Herald. The rebranding is planned to start last month.

Although the name change was finalized months ago, many clinics are now starting the noticeable change, and a few other changes in clinics, resources and its website.

Optum laid off “around 67 employees” from The Everett Clinic and The Polyclinic in Seattle, according to a September 2023 article by The Everett Herald, resulting in backlash against the parent company that promises to remain “physician-owned group practices.”

But what does this change mean for local patients, services and providers?

The Everett Clinic is rebranding after a name change to Optum Care Washington. The healthcare clinic is located at 3130 Ellis Street in Bellingham, Wash. A sign outside the clinic says it is now accepting new patients for its allergy department.

The Optum website answers a few questions you may be having about your local clinic:

“By joining with the Optum name, we’re making it easier for you to find care, resources and services throughout Washington. Together, we’re one team, focused on providing high-quality care when and where you need it,” the website states.

Doctors and employees from Bellingham’s Everett Clinic will remain on staff, according to the website.

Health insurance plans that were accepted at Everett Clinic will also continue to be accepted, and Optum has already contacted insurance providers of the name change, according to the website.

The Everett Clinic is rebranding after a name change to Optum Care Washington. The healthcare clinic is located at 3130 Ellis Street in Bellingham, Wash.

Bellingham’s Optum clinic has a care team of 10 providers, five of which are accepting new patients. The Bellingham clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 3130 Ellis St. Appointments can be made online or by calling 360-734-4404.

The Bellingham Herald reached out to Optum Care but did not receive a response as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28.