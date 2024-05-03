Bellin appointed to Elkhart County Superior Court

May 2—INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday Gov. Eric J. Holcomb announced Elizabeth (Betsy) A. Bellin as his judicial appointment to Elkhart County Superior Court #4.

Bellin will replace Judge Gretchen Lund, who was appointed to be a federal judge in January.

Betsy Bellin is the juvenile court magistrate in Elkhart County. She handles cases involving juvenile delinquency, children in need of services (CHINS) and termination of parental rights. Prior to her role as magistrate, Bellin worked in a private practice until 2021 when she was appointed a magistrate.

Betsy Bellin received an undergraduate degree from State University of New York College at Cortland and a law degree from Valparaiso University School of Law.

Bellin will be sworn in on a date to be determined.