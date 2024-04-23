Bellevue residents upset about frequent crime in light of recent deadly shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A deadly shooting in Bellevue has residents along Highway 70 saying enough is enough.

Metro police said 37-year-old Dorsey Moorlet was shot and killed outside his Forest Park apartment on Friday, April 19.

“I heard three gunshots,” said Rob Thomas, who lives nearby in the Coronado neighborhood.

He said it’s a sound that’s becoming all too familiar for residents off Highway 70.

“It’s a pop, pop, pop kind of sound,” another resident from Coronado, who didn’t feel safe going on camera, explained, adding she’s heard gunfire twice in the last few days.

Windsor Terrace sits across the street from where the shooting happened.

“I’m scared to death,” Windsor Terrace HOA resident Susan Rowe said.

The neighbors said something needs to be done about the crime coming from Forest Park.

Thomas documented Friday night’s shooting at the apartment complex.

“This is multiple times this has happened and something has got to be done about this, enough is enough. They are terrorizing area residents,” Thomas said.

Over the last year, according to police records, officers were called to the Forest Park Apartments address nearly 300 times.

“People are scared,” Thomas said.

It’s a cry for help that Rowe said she hears often.

“These people are terrorized they jump under their, they go into a closet because they don’t understand what’s happening,” said Rowe.

On Monday, April 22, armed security guards were on the grounds of Forest Park, saying they have been temporarily brought back on to work around the clock following the deadly shooting.

Police data shows an increase in violent crime in Metro’s West Precinct since last year, even though violent crime is dropping in other parts of Nashville.

“We shouldn’t have to live this way; nobody deserves this and we have to stop it,” Rowe said.

Residents in four different condominium complexes along Highway 70 plan to meet with Metro police and area councilmembers Monday night as they look to make the area safer.

A representative with Forest Park Apartments sent the following statement to News 2:

“Following the incident that occurred Friday, we have been working closely with law enforcement in their investigation. We are taking a number of actions to increase security on our property, including currently staffing 24/7 on-site security. The safety of our residents is our priority. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family.”

