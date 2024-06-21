Bellevue apartment complex upgrades security, neighbors push for safety

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a number of issues, including a deadly shooting, people living near a Bellevue apartment complex want answers.

That’s what they got at a community meeting Thursday night: a push from the community to make Forest Park apartments in Bellevue safer. The new property managers answered residents’ questions.

“We replaced all the exterior building lights. Those are the ones that are on the parking lot and around the buildings,” one of the property managers said. “We replaced those with brighter LED fixtures. We pressure washed the entire property address graffiti and generally improve the curb appeal.”

They added that they plan to put a perimeter fence around the property in the next few weeks. All of this happened in light of recent crimes, including a fatal shooting at Forest Park Apartments in April and a shooting last month at Red Caboose Park where a 13-year-old boy was murdered. A 15-year-old was arrested in connection to that crime.

“It is pretty sad that it had to come to this, but with that, I think it generated a higher level of concern for the youth,” councilmember Thom Druffel said.

Bellevue is in Druffel’s district. He said that he talked with some young people at Forest Park Apartments last week.

“I just started talking to some of the kids and I said, ‘What would you like to do this summer? Play football? Play basketball?’ Some of the girls [would] love to learn more about art,” Druffel said. “Nothing more than what we would expect from all our kids.”

He said that he’s working with police to come up with a plan to keep teens busy so that they don’t get in trouble.

“We really want to take care of these kids before something else [goes] wrong,” Druffel said. “I think our investment now, and in the future, has to be where we work with these kids to provide those opportunities.”

Police said that even though there have been several shootings lately, overall violent crimes in the area are down this year. They added that property crimes, like auto theft and shoplifting, are rising.

Druffel said that they plan to hold more meetings like this one soon.

