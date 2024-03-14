Belleville man killed when his pickup truck left the roadway and collided with trees

A 47- year-old Belleville man died Thursday when the truck he was driving left the roadway and struck several trees on Illinois 15 in Belleville.

Belleville police were dispatched at 10:59 a.m. to Illinois 15 eastbound near Allsup Drive after a report of a single vehicle accident, said Lt. Col. Mark Heffernan, assistant police chief.

“When the officers arrived on scene they located a gray 2015 GMC pickup truck that had left the roadway to the right and struck several trees,” Heffernan said. “Belleville Fire and Abbott EMS also responded to extricate and treat the driver who was the only occupant in the vehicle.”

The man died at the scene.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye,Sr. said he could not release the victim’s identity until next of kin have been notified.

Heffernan said witnesses told police “the truck involved in the accident was traveling at a high rate of speed and was having difficulty maintaining its lane prior to the crash.”

The Belleville Police Departments’ Crime Scene Unit was also on scene to investigate the crash, Heffernan said.