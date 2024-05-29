Belleville man faces murder charge in fatal shooting, police say

A 22-year-old Belleville man was charged with murder Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a man in Belleville Monday morning, police said.

Elijah C. Nelson was charged with murder and unlawful use of a weapon/automatic weapon, according to a statement from the Belleville Police Department.

On Monday, Belleville police said they responded at 8:18 a.m. to a home in the 7300 block of West A Street, where they found the shooting victim, 49-year-old Anthony Wilbourn.

Wilbourn, who lived in the home where he was shot, was pronounced deceased at the scene, St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said.

Belleville officers had been called about a “domestic disturbance with criminal damage,” according to a news release. Before officers arrived, “there was a report of a subject shot,” police said.

Nelson was arrested on the scene Monday morning and a firearm was recovered, police said.

Police have not released details about the circumstances that lead to the shooting.

Nelson was being held at the Belleville Police Department and will be transferred to the St. Clair County Jail.

“The Belleville Police Department is not seeking any additional suspects in relation to this case,” the news release stated.

The charges were filed by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office after police officers presented information to the prosecutor’s office.