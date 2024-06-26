Belleville man charged in May 2 three-vehicle accident in Swansea that killed woman

A 23-year-old Belleville man was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated DUI and reckless homicide in the May 2 death of a woman killed in a three-vehicle accident in Swansea, according to court records.

Jacob T. Hall of South Street “drove a 2002 Ford Explorer on 2501 N. Illinois St., in Swansea while (he) was under the influence of alcohol,” according to the charging document filed by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office.

His actions resulted in the accident that led to the death of Karlie Langley, the charging document said.

Langley, 27, of East Street in Smithton, was pronounced deceased on the scene in the 2400 block of North Illinois Street, which is also known as Illinois 159, St. Clair Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said.

Karlie Langley, 27, died in a three-vehicle crash in Swansea on May 2.

Langley was a passenger in one of the vehicles that crashed, her sister, Katie Langley, told the BND last month.

Swansea police responded to the May 2 accident at 4:39 p.m. after receiving a call reporting a three-vehicle crash with entrapment, the department said in a news release

Three others were injured in the crash, including a man who was airlifted to St. Louis University Hospital. The other two victims were taken to local hospitals by private vehicle.

The names and conditions of these three victims were not released.

According to the charging document, Hall was under the influence of alcohol and “acting in a reckless manner, performed acts likely to cause the death of or great bodily harm to some individuals.”

The documents states that he drove his Explorer north on North Illinois Street and “swerved through traffic at a high rate of speed, thereby causing (Karlie) Langley’s death.”

Hall does not have an attorney listed in St. Clair County court records.

Hall is in custody, authorities said.

No additional information was released Tuesday concerning the accident.

Karlie Langley grew up in Swansea. She lived in Smithton and worked in Fairview Heights at the time of her death. She was the mother of a 3-year-old boy, Ryett Benedick.

Katie Langley said last month her older sister’s “heart belonged to her precious son, Ryett, who brought her immeasurable joy and purpose. As a devoted mother, she poured her love and devotion into nurturing and guiding Ryett, ensuring he felt cherished and loved every moment of his young life.”

Karlie Langley, 27, who died in a three-vehicle crash in Swansea on May 2, with her son, Ryett.