Belleville, Cahokia Heights men charged in connection with rash of Walmart burglaries

A pair of metro-east men have been charged in Pike County, Missouri in connection with a rash of thefts at more than 20 Walmart stores.

Investigators allege the pair stole more than $80,000 worth of merchandise, including video game consoles, headsets and controls.

Malcom J. Beal, 34, of Cambridge Drive in Belleville and R’Mond Hickman, 31, of Amelia Drive in Cahokia Heights, each face felony charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree damage to property and stealing $750 or more.

Warrants were issued for their arrests on Monday, according to Pike County court records.

Fox 2 News cites police records stating that the most recent theft took place in Bowling Green, Missouri, on Saturday. Employees there told police two men entered the store with a shopping cart, broke a case holding the video games and exited the building through a fire door.

Security cameras captured images of the men loading the gaming equipment into a Mazda CX5, the television statement reported.

Beal and Hickman allegedly made off with eight PlayStation 5 games, 10 controllers and three headsets.