Belleview police officials need help identifying burglar

Belleview police officials are looking for person suspected of burglarizing a business.

Here's what we know:

What's the name of the business? Smoky Monkey Smoke Shop, 5912 SE Abshier Blvd.

Belleview police officials believe this man burglarize a business within the city limits of Belleview on April 9. They need help finding him.

When did it happen? About 2 a.m. on April 9.

What police are saying: Authorities said the burglar broke the front glass door and entered the business. The reported burglar was in the store for about an hour then left.

Belleview police officials need assistance in finding this man who they believe burglarized a business within the city limits on April 9.

Police officials said the owner estimates losses in the thousands of dollars, which doesn't include damage to the front door. Authorities said the burglar was walking through the plaza roughly an hour before the incident.

Officials have released pictures of the individual they believe burglarize the business.

If anyone recognizes the alleged suspect, what should he or she do? Call Sgt. Mike Miley at (352) 245-7044, Crime Stoppers at (352) 368-STOP, or go to www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.

