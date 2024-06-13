Bellefonte man found guilty in Union County Court of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct

Jun. 13—LEWISBURG — A Union County jury on Tuesday found a Bellefonte man guilty of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Anthony Castello, 41, of Bellefonte, was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts after a trial in front of Union County Judge Michael Piecuch on Tuesday.

The incident occurred May 4, 2023, in the area of the Bonanza Restaurant in White Deer Township.

Sentencing has been deferred pending the preparation of a presentence investigation.

The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Brian Kerstetter.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER