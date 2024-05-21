Bella Vista man pleads guilty to possessing pipe bomb

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bella Vista man pleads guilty to possession a pipe bomb on May 20 after taking a plea agreement.

Lawrence Hickman

(Courtesy: Benton County Sheriff’s Office)

According to court documents, Lawrence Hickman pleaded guilty to possession of a destructive device and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Bella Vista man accused of making pipe bombs, trying to flee U.S. in kayak

An affidavit says Hickman was arrested last year after police found pipe bombs at his home in Bella Vista. A neighbor told police he was planning to kayak to the Phillipines where his wife was and planned to travel to Alaska and through the Bering Sea. The neighbor said the pipe bombs were for sharks and pirates.

Lawrence was arrested on December 13 at a pier with two inflatable kayaks and multiple weapons in Pacific County, Washington.

