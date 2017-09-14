Bella Hadid shouts at security guard for pushing female paparazzo: 'Do not touch her!'

Just days after saving sister Gigi on the runway during a New York Fashion Week show, Bella just gave us another reason to love her even more.

Paparazzi swarmed the 20-year-old model while leaving the Michael Kors Spring 2018 show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday. As she was trying to get to her car, one of her male bodyguards appeared to forcefully push a female paparazzo out of the way.

She immediately grabs the security guard and yells, "can you please not touch her?" The brunette beauty, who has hit the runway for several high-profile designers this week including Anna Sui and Alexander Wang, then asked the woman if she was OK.

"Do not touch her," she firmly tells the bodyguard. The guard then replied saying he didn't, but Hadid ignores him and goes into her waiting car.

During Milan Fashion Week last year, Bella's sister Gigi found herself in a similar situation involving notorious internet prankster Vitalii Sediuk. Sediuk physically lifted Hadid up, who then defended herself by elbowing him in the face as shocked fans gawked.

"Let go of me!" she yelled, as Sediuk ran away. "Who the f--k are you? You piece of s--t."

Hadid was heavily criticized for her reaction, and she later took to Twitter to defend herself:

"I'm a HUMAN BEING and had every right to defend myself. How dare that idiot thinks he has the right to manhandle a complete stranger."

