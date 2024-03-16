Believe it or not, Massachusetts is not the most Irish state, new study finds

When you think of Massachusetts, you usually think of Irish but a new student recently found that Massachusetts is not the most Irish state.

Casino Sweeps recently analyzed the latest 2022 Census data on the ancestry of residents in each US state, comparing the total state-wide populations with the number of people with Irish ancestral roots.

31.3 million Americans, or nearly 10% of the population, claim Irish ancestry. This year consumers are estimated to spend $7.2 billion on the green holiday.

Massachusetts is the US state with the second-greatest rate of Irish heritage, according to the study.

Approximately 1,319,826 people, or 18.9%, have Irish heritage in the Bay State, higher than almost every other spot in the country.

Weymouth is the city you are most likely to find someone with Irish ancestors, as they comprise 32.95% of the population. North Attleboro and Newburyport also have a high proportion of locals with Irish ancestral roots, with 30.49% and 29.64% of the population in each respective city having Irish ancestors.

New Hampshire holds the top spot as the most Irish state. Nearly 20% of the state’s residents say they have Irish roots.

The most Irish-dense states are all in the Northeast:

New Hampshire Massachusetts Rhode Island Vermont Maine

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, all 3,142 counties in the U.S. have residents with Irish ancestry.

