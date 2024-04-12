Belgium opens probe into Russian propaganda group targeting EU elections

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo is accusing a pro-Russian propaganda network of paying members of the European Parliament to promote the Kremlin’s agenda. File Pool Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

April 12 (UPI) -- Belgium on Friday said it has launched a probe into a pro-Russian propaganda network accused of paying members of the European Parliament to promote the Kremlin's agenda.

Prime Minister Alexander de Croo announced during a news conference that the nation's federal prosecutor has opened a formal investigation.

"Our judicial authorities have now confirmed that this interference is subject to a prosecution," De Croo said.

"Weakened support for Ukraine serves Russia on the battlefield."

De Croo said Russia's ultimate goal is to gain more influence in the European Parliament by introducing more candidates that back its agenda.

Belgium's Prime Minister said Friday Russia’s ultimate goal is to gain more influence in the European Parliament by introducing more candidates during June's upcoming election that back its agenda. File Photo courtesy of the Kremlin

"The influencing is, of course, with regard to a democratic institution that has a seat in our country, so the federal prosecutor has decided to open an investigation on what has happened there," De Croo said.

The EU is set to hold its next elections from June 6 to June 9 and De Croo alleged the Russian proxy group is using its influence to push pro-Kremlin MEP candidates.

The claims of Russian influence are far from new.

Both the Polish and Czech governments say Russian money is now behind the Voice of Europe news website, spreading propaganda and raising money for politicians that align with Moscow.

The Czech government also said recently it dismantled a pro-Kremlin network of influence.

"The investigation shows that Moscow has approached European members of parliament, [and] has also paid European members of parliament in order to promote a Russian agenda here," De Croo said during Friday's news conference.

The prime minister also said Belgian intelligence has confirmed pro-Russian spy networks were operating in several European countries, in addition to Belgium.