Belgium, Czech Republic seek EU sanctions targeting Russian 'interference'

EU leaders line up at the summit in Brussels for a traditional photograph (Olivier HOSLET)

Belgium and the Czech Republic on Wednesday urged a summit of EU leaders to consider new sanctions targeting "malign activities" by Moscow, in response to suspicions of Russian interference ahead of June elections in the bloc.

The appeal came after Belgium last week announced it is probing the allegations -- first uncovered by Czech intelligence -- that a number of EU lawmakers took money to spread Kremlin propaganda through a Prague-based news site.

"We have to very be very clear that attempts like this are not acceptable, and that we have to do everything to defend our democracy," Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said as he arrived for the two-day summit in Brussels.

In a joint letter with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, De Croo argued that "it is the right time to establish a new EU restrictive measure regime aimed to counter Russian malign activities."

"We must arm ourselves against this, both at national and European level," they wrote in the letter sent Tuesday to EU heads of state, Parliament President Roberta Metsola, Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and Council President Charles Michel.

"We simply cannot allow Russia to get away with such a blatant attack on our democratic institutions and principles," they said.

The allegations revolve around a site called Voice of Europe, which is known for publishing stories repeating Russian messaging and giving airtime to guests who do so.

"The Belgian intelligence service confirms this Russian interference," De Croo and Fiala wrote.

"It is clear that the Russian regime is trying to influence the upcoming European elections and to strengthen the pro-Russian narrative in the new European Parliament."

They also appealed for the European Public Prosecutor's Office and the European Anti-Fraud Office to be able to prosecute such interference.

Belgium's federal prosecutor's office is probing the allegations on the grounds that the country hosts the EU's institutions.

The European Commission has issued repeated warnings about Moscow spreading disinformation and misinformation ahead of the EU polls and seeking to weaken European public support for Ukraine as it fights off Russia's invasion.

