Belfair driver dies in car crash along Hood Canal Wednesday, State Patrol says

A 50-year-old Belfair woman died in a car crash Wednesday while traveling along Hood Canal in Mason County.

The crash occurred at about 7:30 p.m. at milepost 18 of State Route 106 near Sunset Beach, according to a Washington State Patrol press memo.

State Patrol identified the woman as Letricia E. Macomber of Belfair. The memo says she lost control of her Tesla vehicle and left the roadway to the right while traveling west. The vehicle reportedly struck a power box and multiple trees before coming to a rest in a ditch.

The memo lists “speed” as the cause of the collision but notes it’s still unknown if drugs or alcohol may have been involved. Macomber’s vehicle was totaled in the crash.

No other people or vehicles were involved, State Patrol says.

In a Facebook post, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office shared that the 17900 block of State Route 106 was temporarily closed due to the crash.