Belcourt man sentenced for methamphetamine possession with intent to deliver in Ramsey County, North Dakota

Mar. 2—RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. — A Belcourt man was sentenced on Friday, March 1, for Class A felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver in Ramsey County.

In addition to the felony charge, Timothy Houle pleaded guilty to Class A misdemeanor driving under suspension.

Houle, 56, was sentenced to 20 years with the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, first serving eight years. He has credit for 109 days served.

He will be on supervised probation for five years after release. If he violates probation, he'll be at risk of serving the remaining 12 years in prison.

Houle was arrested in November

after being found with numerous vacuum-sealed bags of what law enforcement believed to be methamphetamine, according to court documents.

The sealed bags weighed approximately 50 pounds, giving the contents a street value of at least $250,000, documents say.

At the time, Houle was driving while his license was suspended — a crime he has three prior convictions for in the last five years, according to court documents.