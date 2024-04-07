Bel-Nor Police Department dissolving at the end of April
The mayor of Bel-Nor announced Friday that the city's police department will dissolve at the end of the month.
The mayor of Bel-Nor announced Friday that the city's police department will dissolve at the end of the month.
The actress says it's 'deeply, deeply hydrating' — and more than 23,000 Amazon reviewers agree.
Shane Bieber and Spencer Strider both have damaged elbows. It's not a good time to be a pitcher right now.
Story sustained the injury on a dive to stop a ground ball hit by Mike Trout.
Caitlin Clark and historic audiences go hand in hand.
The UFC heavyweight champion addressed the allegations, saying the encounter ended amicably.
Holly was arrested in connection with a February shooting that left two people injured.
Famed startup accelerator Y Combinator had its Demo Days, and the venture desk took it all in with an appropriately skeptical eye. Also this week, Microsoft and Quantinuum, a quantum computing startup, made a scientific breakthrough -- or so they claim.
The actress/model/swimwear designer has the inside track to the fountain of youth.
Former Geek Squad workers who lost their jobs this week told 404 Media that Best Buy is conducting mass layoffs, though no numbers have yet been confirmed. Many have posted on Reddit to say they're "going sleeper."
Apple’s stock is struggling to find its footing. Shares of the tech giant have declined 8.5% since the start of the year, wiping more than $300 billion from its market capitalization.
A report by The New York Times claims both OpenAI and Google transcribed videos from YouTube and used these texts to train their AI models, possibly violating copyrights. OpenAI reportedly transcribed more than one million hours of YouTube videos.
It's a favorite of the Barefoot Contessa, Jacques Pépin and over 3,600 Amazon shoppers.
Our testers and over 12,000 5-star reviewers agree: The Apple AirPods give epic noise-canceling, bass-booming sound.
Nearly 14,000 shoppers rave about these cute and comfy lounge pants.
For many Americans, the daily costs of living have made saving for retirement a struggle. They’ve paused contributions to retirement accounts, pared them back, or dipped into these funds.
Great for trimming in the garden or clipping fresh flowers, these scissors have nearly 34,000 five-star fans.
More than 16,000 shoppers say this flattering denim has a five-star fit and feel.
What the latest health studies say about sodium, work and more.
A car battery charger can be a good investment. If you store your vehicle, you can charge and maintain the battery keeping it ready for when you need it.
The state dropped criminal penalties for possession of all illegal drugs, but a spike in overdose deaths inspired lawmakers to abandon the policy.