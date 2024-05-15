After being shot in head in VB home, Landyn Davis discharged from hospital

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The 8-year-old Virginia Beach boy who was shot in the head while playing video games in his Peele Court home in February has been discharged from the hospital.

Landyn Davis was discharged Tuesday after spending more than 90 days in the hospital.

His mother, Emily Rigsby, said on Facebook that her son was “finally discharged” and is back home. She thanked everyone for their prayers and support.

Landyn said in a previous interview with 10 On Your Side that he is looking forward to resuming play of his favorite video game, Sonic, and taking a special trip to LEGOLAND.

He had been spending three hours per day in rehab, and is able to move his fingers and toes and can speak in full sentences. The bullet that struck him was still in his brain.

“He’s doing great,” his mom said in a previous interview with 10 On Your Side. “He’s working really hard in rehab. Getting stronger every day. He’s talking really good and holding his own head up, moving his fingers and his toes and his legs. He’s just doing great.”

Landyn, on the day he was shot inside his home, was playing video games on his dad’s computer in a second-floor bedroom. About 24 hours later, he was in a medically-induced coma at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters after one of about 20 bullets that went through their home also went into his head. Doctors did not remove the bullet, as it could have caused more damage, his mom said.

Landyn’s release from the hospital comes in time for his 9th birthday, which falls on Memorial Day.

