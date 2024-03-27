Being in nature has been healing for me as a veteran. Designate the Chuckwalla National Monument

My story of military service is a long one, full of diverging paths and converging trails. Over 18 years and 250 combat patrols, I proudly served my country in the United States Army. After I left the Army though, I struggled to return to everyday life. Diagnosed with PTSD, my journey back to myself was an even longer story, with twists and turns, setbacks and missteps.

I found through this process that spending time in nature helped with my civilian transition. Last year, I went on a trip to Indian Peaks Wilderness in Colorado. No cellphone, no distractions. Just myself, my guide, and the space to breathe and reset. My healing began and I realized how important it is that veterans spend time outdoors.

Since that experience, I’ve become an advocate for protecting public lands near the Coachella Valley so that other veterans can experience these same benefits in nature. That’s why I’m supporting the effort to designate the Chuckwalla National Monument, a proposal championed by Rep. Raul Ruiz and supported by tribes, elected officials and veterans.

Chuckwalla National Monument would protect approximately 660,000 acres of public lands south of Joshua Tree National Park. It would also preserve our military history. The proposed monument includes sites where U.S. soldiers lived and trained for battle in World War II, including Camp Young (to the south of Joshua Tree National Park) and Camp Coxcomb (to the east of the Park).

The U.S. Army picked the desert for these sites because they needed a training location that had similar conditions to the North African desert. More than 1 million service members were trained throughout what is known as the Desert Training Center (which included parts of the California Desert, Arizona and Southern Nevada).

I visited Camp Young and Camp Coxcomb earlier this year with a group of veterans. I looked out into the expanse of the landscape and heard about the experience of service members preparing for desert warfare. A national monument designation and preservation of these sites would recognize their sacrifice.

I’m grateful to Rep. Ruiz for championing the effort to establish this national monument. Rep. Ruiz understands that veterans benefit from time spent on our public lands. And he sees that protecting and ensuring access to these places honors our service.

In addition to his work on the monument, Rep. Ruiz also wrote the Wounded Veterans Recreation Act. The law ensures that all veterans with a service-related disability are eligible for a free, lifetime pass for entry to national parks and federal lands. This includes access to over 2,000 recreation sites managed by the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management and other federal agencies.

Other veterans will understand that my journey back to civilian life has been the battle after the battle. Still, I’m grateful for the progress I’ve made and that I now retreat to nature not only out of necessity but also for joy. I’m also appreciative that I can continue my patriotic duty by speaking up for the protection of our public lands.

I encourage our community to join Rep. Ruiz in standing up for our veterans, protecting our public lands, and calling for the Chuckwalla National Monument. I’ll be standing with him in support of these goals.

Craig A. Meling is a U.S. Army Veteran who lives in the Coachella Valley. He can be reached at cmeling1@gmail.com.

