What’s being built there? WSU student housing + $2.6M Western wear store + Flower shop

Kennewick

Boot Barn

1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Unit 845

The former Alta Beauty space at Columbia Center mall in Kennewick is undergoing a $2.6 million makeover and will reopen as Boot Barn. Wendy Culverwell

Boot Barn is moving into the Columbia Center mall complex, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd.

The retailer is renting space formerly occupied by Ulta Beauty before it moved across the street to a former Pier 1 Imports building.

Boot Barn will be situated between Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW) and the unused Toys ‘R’ Us, across the parking lot from Dick’s Sporting Goods and Barnes & Noble.

The city of Kennewick authorized the $2.6 million store conversion in early March.

28TEN Clearwater

2810 W. Clearwater Ave.

A two-story office building in the heart of Kennewick is seeking new tenants after a down-to-the-studs remodel that includes a new facade. T’he property, 2810 W. Clearwater Ave., is behind Panda Express and Highway 395. Image courtesy Evolve Design Collective

A two-story, 14,000-square-foot office building near the intersection of Highway 395 and West Clearwater is getting a down-to-the studs remodel.

The work includes renovations to both the interior and a new facade, an elevator and new plumbing and mechanical systems.

The renovations were designed by Evolve Design Collective and the space is offered for lease by Stricker CRE with suites starting at 4,000 square feet and up.

Shelby’s Floral update

6018 W. Clearwater Ave.

Construction of the future home of Shelby’s Floral is nearing the halfway mark in this March 19, 2024 construction shot. Shelby’s will move a few blocks west to its new quarters, 6012 W. Clearwater Ave. It’s current home at Marineland Plaza is available for lease. Wendy Culverwell

Construction is nearing the halfway mark on the future home of Shelby’s Floral, which will move from its long-time digs in Marineland Plaza when its new home is complete a few blocks away.

Hummel Construction and Development is building the 6,150-square-foot building on property owned by Shelby’s owners just west of the intersection of West Clearwater Avenue and South Kellogg Street. The team broke ground in October. Shelby’s will occupy about half and the balance is available for lease.

The $1.1+ million project is about 44% complete, according to Kennewick building records.

Shelby’s current spot, at the intersection of West Clearwater Avenue and North Edison Street, is being marketed to future tenants.

Richland

Breselford Vineyards Phase 2

215-227 University Drive

The second phase of Breselford Vineyards, a student-focused apartment complex abutting Washington State University Tri-Cities, was under construction at 215-227 University Drive, Richland, in mid-March. Wendy Culverwell

Corporate Pointe Developers, a Pullman firm that develops student focused-housing, is mid-way through construction of the second phase of its Breselford Vineyards apartments. The project abuts Washington State University Tri-Cities on one side and Richland’s Riverfront Trail on another.

The 72-unit complex features one-, two- and three-bedroom units that rent by the person.

Chervenell Construction is the general contractor. Residences will be ready for tenants in August and units are being preleased now, according to Corporate Pointe.

The new phase is a mirror image of the original three-story, apartment building constructed on the same property.

Go to breselford-vineyards-apts.com

Pasco

Rotschy Inc. building

2201 N. Commercial Ave.

Rotschy Inc., a general contractor, has started construction on a 9,000-square-foot shell building next to its main office on Commercial Avenue, an industrial corridor near King City and Interstate 182.

The project is valued at about $900,000, according to Pasco building permits.

