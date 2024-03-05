What’s being built there? Richland restaurant and new animal shelter close to opening

Welcome to “What’s being built there?” an occasional Tri-City Herald feature where we provide quick answers to reader questions about construction in the Tri-Cities.

Tri-Cities Animal Shelter

1311 S. 18th Ave., Pasco

The long-awaited Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is targeting an August 2024 opening next to the old shelter on South 18th Avenue in Pasco.

Crews broke ground on the $4.1 million, 10,000-square-foot shelter in late 2022 on a spot overlooking the Columbia River.

The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is a joint effort of the cities of Pasco, Kennewick and Richland through the Animal Control Authority, made up of the cities of Kennewick, Pasco and Richland. Each contributed $2 million to replace the old building.

The new Tri-Cities Animal Shelter in Pasco is tracking toward opening in August 2024.

Exterior work is nearly complete but the interior is still in progress.

The new shelter consists of a pre-engineered metal building and will hold 74 dogs, 84 cats and 24 kittens and provides office space for animal control, as well as an area for visitors to spend time with prospective pets, an exam room and better street access.

G2 Commercial Construction is the contractor.

Perch Cantina

600 block Columbia Point Drive, Richland

Perch Cantina, a modern Mexican restaurant and bar, is tracking to open at Columbia Point Park in early May, according to owner Cindy Goulet.

Cindy and Brian Goulet, owners of LU LU Craft Bar + Kitchen as well as 3 Eyed Fish Kitchen + Bar, broke ground on their third and latest restaurant last July. Perch will seat 150 in a 5,500-square-foot restaurant, with room for 150 more on the patio and rooftop deck.

It is under construction next to LU LU on the edge of Columbia Point Park and sits on land leased under a long-term contract with the city of Richland. Chevenell Construction is the builder.

North Richland Mini-storage

2500 block Garlick Blvd., Richland

Grading work has started for a future mini-storage complex on a bare lot across Garlick Boulevard from the Washington River Protections Solutions offices in north Richland.

Plans are still under review, but show six buildings in total.

The property is owned by SMI Group XVII LLC.

Terraces at Queensgate

2155 Keene Blvd., at Queensgate, Richland

A 21-plus acre site overlooking the intersection where Queensgate Drive terminates at Keene Road is being prepared for future homes and town homes.

The city has issued permits to grade the site and construct retaining walls, but no further construction.

Bellevue-based Columbia Valley Property Holdings preparing to grade multiple properties in Queensgate South Phase 2. The city of Richland determined the mass grading of approximately 27.5 acres would not significantly affect the environment.

The properties are generally bordered by Keene Road to the north and South Shockley Road to the south, adjacent the future extension of Queensgate Drive.

The first phase will eventually feature 19 single-family homes along the western boundary at Country Ridge and 98 town homes on the interior. Queensgate Boulevard will be extended across the property as well.

Sandeep Fueling Station and Convenience Store (Update)

3210 Road 44 at Argent, Pasco

LCR Construction LLC has framed a building for a future gas station corner at the northwest corner of Road 44 and Argent Street, near Columbia Basin College and the Tri-Cities Airport.

The 3,966-square-foot store will have a drive-thru coffee window, four gasoline pumps and a 30,000-gallon underground tank. Initial grading work began last fall.

Sandeep Joshi is the property owner. V3 Drafting & Design is the designer.

