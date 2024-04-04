What’s being built at former Boomers! Fresno near River Park? A California chain store

Giant construction vehicles are moving dirt on the site of the former Boomers! Fresno near River Park.

What will be built there?

Something completely different than its predecessor.

Living Spaces, a California-based chain of furniture stores with a cafe and kids play area inside, plans to build a store on the site.

The high-profile spot is sandwiched between Kohl’s and Home Depot at 7354 N. Abby St.

Visible from the highway, it was once home to the Boomers! entertainment complex that included miniature golf, go-karts, laser tag and an arcade. That ran from 1997 to 2017, when it closed after losing its lease and was demolished.

River Park sold the land to the owners of the store in late 2023.

Living Spaces did not return messages seeking comment about its plans. But various permits filed with the City of Fresno show the La Mirada-based company plans to build a 105,000-square-foot store on the site.

Living Spaces sells bedroom, living room, and office furniture, along with mattresses and outdoor furniture.

Its development permit application says it will have a small cafe serving prepackaged meals. It plans to apply for a liquor license to serve beer and wine.

Other Living Spaces stores with cafes have limited menus that include chips and salsa, chicken strips, slices of cake and prepackaged peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

Drinks include beer, wine and lattes.

The kids playrooms at other Living Spaces stores feature multi-story indoor play structures — bigger than a typical McDonald’s PlayPlace — with swings and a foosball table. There are also couches and games on touch screens for children.

Living Spaces has about 40 stores. Half are in California and the rest are in Texas and a handful of Western states.

Once grading is finished, construction will start and could take months before the store is ready to open.