What’s being built there? New 33-acre park + Axe throwing venue + Eyesore demolished

Richland

Former Circle K demolition

590 Gage Blvd.

A former Circle K gas station and convenience store at Gage Boulevard and Leslie Road was demolished in April in preparation for future redevelopment of the high-profile south Richland site.

Lance Bacon, a real estate broker whose team acquired the site in September 2023, said there are no plans ready to be announced, though future redevelopment is certain for the prominent property.

Bacon and his team paid $425,000 for the 0.4-acre property after it sat several years in limbo.

Four underground tanks that once served an Exxon station had to be removed, and gasoline, benzene and related contaminants needed to be removed from the soil and ground water. Monitoring wells were installed as well.

The Washington Department of Ecology confirmed the property was clean in a letter to the former owners last July. Bacon’s team bought it from Circle K a few months later.

The city of Richland recently signed off on a deal to acquire about 1,000 square feet along either street to support work to improve the busy intersection in the future.

West Village Park

Trowbridge Boulevard, Badger Mountain South

The city of Richland has started construction of the first 4.5-acre section of the future West Village Community Park in the Badger Mountain South neighborhood.

Phase one will install parking, landscaping, play areas, space for a future playground and other amenities. Work is expected to wrap up by the end of the year.

Playground equipment will be installed in the second phase.

Go to ci.richland.wa.us/projects.

Kennewick

Cascade Building

300 W. Kennewick Ave.

The city of Kennewick authorized work to repair and replace plumbing, joists and other systems and to generally restore the structure to its “pre-fire” conditions. The work is valued at $10,000.

Kagen Cox, owner of Kagen’s Creps & Coffee, together with Miles Thomas teamed up to buy the building in 2023. The crepe shop is next to the Cascade Building.

‘The duo is renovating the second floor apartments and turning the first floor into office and retail space.

Paul Giever of Meier Inc. is the designer.

Pasco

Chapel Hill Retail Center

8425 Chapel Hill Blvd.

A new building at the Chapel Hill retail center, 8425 Chapel Hill Blvd., in Pasco, will provide much-needed expansion space for some of the property’s tenants.

Rob Ellsworth, managing broker with SVN | Retter & Company, said Axe KPR will expand into three spaces and will move the existing throwing portion of the business. It will keep its current space in Building C and add an indoor playground.

Another tenant, True Hair & Beauty, will move from the existing Building B into two spaces in the new building in order to expand its services.

Ellsworth added that a “well known” local food establishment will likely join the mix, but the deal is not yet final.

