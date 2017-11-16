Behold $116 Dolce and Gabbana Pasta for Your Fashion Food Fusion Needs

The delights of pasta and the desire for high-end couture fashion may seem like two opposing experiences, but leave it to Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana to find a way to combine two of life’s pleasures. They’ve partnered with pasta company Pastificio di Martino for a limited edition of, you guessed it, pasta in pretty packaging. The full collection will set you back the designer-worthy price of 99 euro, or a little more than $116.

What exactly is so unique about this pasta, you ask? Well, it’s all in the packaging, which is decorated with whimsical illustrations in D&G’s signature bold style, with a cartoon of a family eating pasta front and center. With the designer name clearly emblazoned on the box, home cooks are sure to impress casual guests with high-end taste. And there’s a bonus: you also get a D&G apron in the mix. Suddenly, this is looking like a bargain.

The packages of dried pasta — in spaghetti, penne, mista corta and paccheri shapes, for those wondering what they’ll be able to cook up — are only available in limited quantities, sold in a few retail locations in the U.S. But it looks like supplies are still available online for now.

As for the pasta itself, Pastificio di Martino is a well-known and well-respected brand. Assuming you whip up a tasty meal to go along with the raw material, you’re admittedly paying a premium for a meal you’ll consume in about five minutes. But hey, fashion moves fast.