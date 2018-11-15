Behind the surprising surge of hope for US criminal justice reform

Two years ago it looked like criminal justice reform was doomed.

For years a glimmer of bipartisan hope amid congressional gridlock, lawmakers from both parties worked on legislation to reform a justice system riven with issues that can begin at the moment of arrest and can continue through the moment a former prisoner re-enters society. But nothing ever reached the desk of a supportive President Barack Obama, and when Donald Trump won the election to replace him after a campaign marked by tough-on-crime rhetoric, for many advocates the window of opportunity seemed to slam shut.

Yesterday, President Trump threw his support behind a bipartisan criminal justice reform bill called the First Step Act.

Recommended: The lawman and the outlaw: How cattle rustling and drugs are roiling rural America

The bill “will make our communities safer and give former inmates a second chance at life after they have served their time,” Trump said at a press conference. “It’s a first step, but it’s a very big first step.”

The bill still needs to be voted on by Congress, but if passed – and then signed into law – it would represent the most significant revision of American criminal justice laws since the mid-1990s, when the federal government enacted a host of new tough-on-crime measures. Crafted by a diverse coalition of lawmakers and interest groups, and championed by Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, the bill would revise sentencing laws and improve conditions of confinement for prisoners, among other things.

Among its supporters, however, there is widespread agreement that the bill both contains some problems and leaves many issues unaddressed. While they are heartened by the commitment to this legislation from a Trump administration premised on “restoring law and order,” the question now becomes how enduring that commitment will be.

“I was really thinking about this moment and how truly remarkable it is that, during an unlikely time, with this unlikely president, that we’re going to pass this unlikely piece of legislation,” says Holly Harris, executive director of the bipartisan Justice Action Network.

“The effort has been under way to turn away from the [punitive] ’94 crime bill for decades,” she adds, and “when this president was elected on a ‘lock ’em up and throw away the key’ platform very few people had hope.”

KUSHNER’S ROLE

Many of Trump’s actions in office hadn’t given much cause for hope either.

One of his first acts was to nominate Jeff Sessions, an Alabama senator described as “the No. 1 opponent” of bipartisan criminal justice reform in Congress, as Attorney General. The president has also regularly, and falsely, decried violent crime rates and spiraling out of control around the country. (Crime remains at or near historic lows.)

Yet in a matter of days, criminal justice reform legislation has catapulted from near the bottom of the congressional to-do list to the brink of becoming law.

Mr. Sessions’ forced resignation last week undoubtedly helped, experts and advocates say. As a senator he had helped derail a bipartisan bill, the Sentencing Reform and Corrections Act, in 2015. So too did a number of endorsements from law enforcement unions, including the Fraternal Order of Police and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Mr. Kushner’s behind-the-scenes advocacy also seems to have played a major role in winning Trump’s support. Earlier this year, along with celebrity Kim Kardashian-West, he persuaded the president to commute the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a nonviolent drug offender who had become a grandmother and great-grandmother during her 21 years in prison.

Prison reform has been Kushner’s priority, however, based in large part on his personal experiences. In 2004, his father pled guilty to 18 counts of white collar crimes, and Kushner visited him nearly every weekend of his 14-month imprisonment.

“I just never wanted to be on the other side of that and cause pain to the families I was doing that to,” he said in 2014, according to The Washington Post, of his decision to not be a prosecutor.

That personal experience is likely to continue to motivate Kushner, says Clark Neily, vice president of criminal justice at the libertarian Cato Institute.