Behind-The-Scenes Pics Show How Disney World Prepared For Hurricane Irma

For only the fifth time in history, Disney World closed for two days Sunday and Monday as Hurricane Irma rolled over Florida. And by the looks of these photos, park employees took major precautions to preserve the magic from potential damage.

Travelers and Disney fans who visited before and during the storm posted photos of ride entrances wrapped in plastic, light posts covered with protective bags and signs removed from major areas like Main Street U.S.A. Their images are a rare look behind the scenes when weather threatens the Happiest Place on Earth.

Sunset Boulevard lights in mesh bags for #HuricaneIrmapic.twitter.com/Nc4TwKMu6u — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) September 9, 2017

Sunset Blvd getting ready for Irma wrapping up lights pic.twitter.com/rCKqMKUygF — Holly (@holllywood13) September 9, 2017

Monorails and their service trains, seeking shelter tonight in the Contemporary. #HurricaineIrmapic.twitter.com/6mztE2QL46 — BrightSunFilms (@BrightSunFilms) September 10, 2017

CMs pacing up all the chairs at Typhoon Lagoon #HuricaneIrmapic.twitter.com/0b1vuKTtqB — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) September 9, 2017

Tomorrowland Terrace is selling pre-packed snacks and drinks to prepare guests for #HurricaneIrmapic.twitter.com/O6hT30baO4 — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) September 9, 2017

Typhoon Lagoon is getting ready for #HuricaneIrmapic.twitter.com/efWxBMmiBc — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) September 9, 2017

Fabric removed from some Epcot roofs to prepare for #HurricaneIrmapic.twitter.com/qx6Ryf0jmR — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) September 9, 2017

Some guests rode out the storm at Disney World resorts, where cast members kept them entertained with character visits, board games and dance parties, according to Hello Giggles and photos posted to social media.

Making magic happen while we weather the storm. Stay safe Central Florida! #WaltDisneyWorldpic.twitter.com/K0RbzLLzpT — WDW Today (@WDWToday) September 10, 2017

By Tuesday, most Disney World attractions were back up and running, according to Fortune. Some areas suffered damage like downed trees and signs, but the theme parks are operating on normal hours, according to the Disney World site, and things appear OK overall thanks to speedy cleanup efforts.

Port Orleans French Quarter at 6:58am vs 9:03pm today. Disney have done an amazing job cleaning it up so fast. #LiveFromWDW#HurricaneIrmapic.twitter.com/Rnbc354bvp — CafeFantasia (@CafeFantasia) September 12, 2017

9 hours earlier this pool was a complete mess. There were tons of branches both around & in the pool. #Disney castmembers are always on it. pic.twitter.com/Odx3lOyQVL — Joseph Jaskiewicz (@JosephJFLA) September 12, 2017

We’re glad the magic is safe.