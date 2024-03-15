What is behind the recent series of animal cruelty cases reported in NJ?

A dog locked in a basement. A rescue group gone wrong. A busted cockfighting ring. These are just some of the animal cruelty cases that have hit North Jersey of late, but are such cases on the rise?

"I don't think there is an increase. I think this issue has always been prevalent, always been around," said Kathy McGuire, the president and founder of NJ Aid for Animals. "I think people are getting more educated on what to look for."

In March, one dog was found in a dumpster behind a Mahwah kennel. Another incident had a dog showing signs of abuse in a Teaneck home. Even dogs at a rescue home in Vernon were seized after reports that they were seen in filthy conditions. Earlier in March, a massive cockfighting ring was broken up in Galloway Township.

McGuire said she gets four to five calls a day regarding animal abuse or animal problems.

Organizations such as NJ Aid for Animals and Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge help solve this problem, as they both rescue animals while also providing education and resources necessary to give the animals proper care.

Megan Brinster, the executive director of Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, said the prevalence of animal cruelty in New Jersey may be related to rescue and shelter groups that were forced to close or cut programs in 2020 and beyond because of the economic decline.

Brinster said that although many adoptions increased during that time, there was also an increase in animals coming to shelters. With a lack of people properly trained to house animals, it was easier for abusers to take advantage of the situation. She attributes these problems to a "combination of the fallout from a crisis that occurred and limited resources in the area."

Both McGuire and Brinster said the money that can be made from breeding animals is a cause for concern, with the fear that it will lead to further abuse.

Brinster advocates for more comprehensive laws to be in place and for law enforcement officials to be more properly trained to recognize signs of dog fighting and other signs of animals abuse.

Research does not necessarily show an increase in animal cruelty offenses and convictions in New Jersey, but other statistics show that it is a problem at the national level.

An estimated 10 million animals die from cruelty every year, data compiled by USA TODAY shows. About 250,000 animals annually are victims of animal hoarding.

Compared with the rest of the country, in recent years New Jersey has not had high rates of pet abuse. Studies done by Veterinarian.org, which got its data from the FBI's National Federal Reporting System, showed that New Jersey was not in the 15 states with the highest number of animal abuse offenses between 2012 and 2021. Its specific rank was not listed.

Groups hoping to make a change

Both NJ Aid for Animals and Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge advocate for the safety and well being of animals across New Jersey and are taking action in helping those in need.

RBARI has been operating in North Jersey for about 45 years and collaborates with other outreach groups, animal control and local law enforcement to get animals into rescues in hopes of finding them a better place to live. The organization goes to animal control twice a week to see if any local surrenders are in need of care. People can adopt from the group after filling out the proper application.

The refuge not only rescues animals but also wants to educate the public about animal cruelty and the adoption process. When doing fundraising events, Brinster said, the group wants to "share stories, share progress, share outcomes" to show concrete examples of where the money is going, such as when a dog needs surgery.

The group is currently looking for doctors and fosters to take care of the more than 100 cats that were rescued from a Paterson home after the owner became overwhelmed in caring for them.

NJ Aid for Animals does not take in pets, but it helps in the process of reporting animal cruelty.

McGuire has helped the organization grow over the past 20 years. She said NJ Aid for Animals "distributes resources and information that we have cultivated over the last two decades." McGuire even helped law enforcement in the Teaneck animal abuse case.

The group has gained a reputation over the years for acquiring help from attorneys, legislators, trainers, veterinarians, groomers and the police and for pointing people in the right direction if they have an animal issue. The founder knows and understands the kinds of animal cruelty violations from education in the police academy.

Even though animal cruelty has been an ongoing national problem, RBARI wants to remind everyone that change is possible. "We want encourage people to care, remind them that there is hope at the end," Brinster said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Animal cruelty cases in NJ, experts examine the issue