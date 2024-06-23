Behind the headline: How we reported on Tennessee's life sentences

There is an intensifying debate in Tennessee about how long those convicted of major crimes spend behind bars.

In 2022, for instance, the Tennessee General Assembly passed a law known as truth in sentencing. The legislation mandates people convicted of a number of felonies serve 100% of a sentence, eliminating eligibility for parole through good behavior or programming credits.

The legislation was backed by legislative Republicans pushing a tougher stance on crime. But it received bipartisan pushback outside the General Assembly from criminal justice reform groups and those worried about the impact on prison operations, costs, rehabilitation and recidivism.

Gov. Bill Lee objected to portions of the bill and ultimately sought some concessions from legislative leadership.

It's just one example of the ongoing debate. But what about those already in prison, particularly those serving life sentences? It's actually complicated.

Evan Mealins, who covers justice and courts issues for The Tennessean, explored why. Until recently, a life sentence typically meant a person spent their life in prison unless they were granted parole.

But a legal shakeup in recent years has meant that these life sentences will end one day, regardless of whether the person is granted parole, Evan reports. There could be big implications, not only for the 1,828 people serving life sentences in Tennessee but also for the prison system and families of victims.

We asked Evan a few questions about his reporting.

How did you get onto this story. And how did you go about the reporting, given that some of the subjects are incarcerated?

Evan: I keep an eye on court records. Some weeks, there would be dozens of these nearly identical lawsuits filed challenging the plaintiffs' life sentences. At first, I was just curious how these people were communicating with each other and who came up with the original "template." So I wrote them letters and asked them to call me or write me back, and what I ended up with was a very different story than I first expected.

In your research, what did you learn about the impacts of the uncertainty surrounding these sentences, particularly for those convicted as minors. And what about the families of the victims?

Evan: It can really depend on the person, but the Booker decision allowing juveniles to go up for parole as early as 25 years was definitely seen as a positive development. I think among the general population, though, because these laws are pretty ambiguous, there's a lot of confusion. That confusion exists for victims' families, too. A victims' advocate said the fact that parole hearings are earlier than before has caught some by surprise.

Looking forward, what legislative or regulatory steps are available for advocates of reconciling or even simplifying the statutes in question?

Evan: Honestly, I'm not entirely sure what options are available to the General Assembly. What the legislature can't do, though, is make these life sentences harsher retroactively. A few years ago, there was an effort to make everyone serving a life sentence eligible for parole after 25 years. Right now, that is only possible for juveniles and people sentenced before 1995.

