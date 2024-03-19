What’s behind drop in Portland stolen cars? Science

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Year-to-year, there are significantly fewer stolen cars in the Portland metro area. It’s true there have been a number of stolen vehicle operations that involve a number of different law enforcement agencies.

But it’s the science that’s making a big difference.

“We choose specific areas to work in,” PPB Officer Michael Terrett told KOIN 6 News. A location is chosen by looking “at data based on where stolen vehicles are, also on details on where we recover stolen vehicles.”

The number of stolen vehicles in January 2024 is less than half of that from January 2023.

A multi-agency operation in Portland metro targeting stolen vehicles led to the arrest of 6 people and the recovery of 8 cars, March 2024 (PPB)

For the past couple of years, Portland police have taken that data-driven approach with the help of scientists at OHSU’s Knight Cancer Institute and conducted stolen vehicle operations, tracking down and recovering cars and arresting suspects.

The science is a tool. So is the collaboration between the agencies in these stolen vehicle operations.

In a mission last week, PPB worked with Gresham police, Port of Portland police, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and others like the community group PDX Stolen Cars. They recovered 8 stolen cars and arrested 6 people.

“They use the same approach. We’re all on the same page in terms of our apprehension strategies,” Terrett said. “We also find in these stolen vehicles high-level warrants. We also find stolen guns. We find a lot of other connected criminal activity.”

Near the end of the most recent operation, there was an armed robbery reported in Gresham. With many officers in the area, they were able to find the suspect vehicle and make an arrest.

Gresham police, however, are still searching for the reported victim in that case.

The local stolen vehicle operations are even getting the attention of outside agencies. Most recently, officials from Snohomish County (Washington) came to learn what’s working here and what they can take back to their own agencies.

Though stolen vehicle numbers may be down in Portland, it doesn’t mean the work will end anytime soon.

“For us, to see those numbers and see the results and the effort of our work is a big thing. I would attribute it to the effort we’re putting into this problem,” Terrett said.

