Behind the bun of Purdue's Elite Eight March Madness watch party

WEST LAFAYETTE — The hands and mind of Purdue Executive Chef Josh Timmons had to work expeditiously after being requested to serve food to students for a last minute Elite Eight watch party at Mackey Arena.

The town has gone quietly cotillion given the fact its Easter Sunday. But Timmons is a man on a mission.

Timmons and his handful of cooks scrounged together 2,000 pounds of hot dog meat, chips and water from Levy Restaurant with his handful workers to cook 3,000 hot dogs in less then hours for the over 2,000 students in attendance.

Timmons, a lifelong Boilermaker fan himself, didn't hesitate at all when asked by the Purdue athletics department to throw the free event that was spread through text and word of mouth.

Free snacks and drinks are set out during a watch party for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Elite Eight game between Purdue and Tennessee, Sunday, March 31, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

"Anytime we can get the students in here and feel the vibe and get the crowd involved then all the better," Timmons said.

The invite was spread through word of mouth from the Purdue athletics department and would blossom into bleachers and aisles at Mackey Arena being filled by the Purdue student body.

"When you're in the building it's just the noise and the vibe," Timmons said. "When everything comes together, it's just a great experience."

Purdue sophomore mechanical engineering student Quim Dumouchelle gave his stamp of approval after taking a bite of the hot dogs served by Timmons and his staff.

"It's been great and the food was fantastic and it's always great to come to a game here," Dumouchelle said. "The fan experience has been fantastic."

Free snacks and drinks are set out during a watch party for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Elite Eight game between Purdue and Tennessee, Sunday, March 31, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Dumouchelle and his fellow classmates witnessed their No. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers beat No. 2 seed Tennessee 72-66 to reach its first Final Four since 1980.

A celebration for all involved for both the students and the cooks and concessions workers who served them. Silver wrapping paper, meat on the bun and a trend that could grow even larger.

Timmons will be ready with his knives, spatulas and crew to see what comes next week.

The taste of victory in West Lafayette being served with a side of mustard, relish and ketchup.

"We do these events, it's last minute and people are happy and cheering," Timmons said. "It's just a good vibe."

Ethan Hanson is the sports reporter for the Journal & Courier in Lafayette. He can be reached at ehanson@gannett.com, on Twitter at EthanAHansonand Instagram at ethan_a_hanson .

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue concessions deliver hot dogs to students during March Madness