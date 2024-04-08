Work begins on Second, Forest streets in Peru

Apr. 8—PERU — Work began this week in Peru on the reconstruction of Second and Forest streets.

The multi-million dollar project will see about 1,000 feet of roadway rebuilt, along with the addition of sidewalks, trees lining the street and new lighting.

Once complete, the street will connect Peru's growing riverfront district to downtown.

The riverfront district includes the new Miami County YMCA and Wabash River Commons, a new housing complex offering apartments, duplexes, townhomes and senior living.

Other amenities in the riverfront area include the Cal Ripken Baseball Park, Riverview Event Center and Peru Skatepark.

"This project utilizes state READI dollars to address much-needed road improvements and enhance pedestrian connectivity between downtown Peru and the vibrant riverfront district," Peru Mayor Don Sturch said in a statement. "It underscores our commitment to making Peru an even more welcoming and walkable community."

The project is a partnership between the city, the Miami County Economic Development Authority, the North Central Indiana Regional Planning Council and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

READI dollars worth $3 million are helping fund the reconstruction. Projects funded by READI grants are meant to improve quality of life, place and opportunity.