Work begins on roundabout at busy Hannegan Road intersection. Here’s what to expect.

A long-awaited project to build a roundabout at Smith and Hannegan roads, a major north-south road between Bellingham and rural Whatcom County, officially gets going this week.

Utility companies have been working to get ready for the $5.7 million construction project, causing occasional delays over the past several weeks, the Whatcom County Public Works Department told The Bellingham Herald.

Construction of the roundabout itself was scheduled to begin Wednesday and last until mid-August, Public Works spokeswoman Mandy Feutz told The Herald in an email. Nearly $4 million in federal funds are going toward the effort.

Whatcom County officials said that the multi-lane roundabout will improve traffic flow at the intersection of two key roads north of Bellingham. Traffic backs up during the morning and evening commuter rush, and several crashes are reported there every year.

The four-way intersection of Hannegan Road and E. Smith Road functioned with stop lights on May 28, 2024, in Whatcom County, Wash. Construction was expected to begin on May 29 to convert the intersection into a multi-lane roundabout designed to enhance multimodal safety and improve traffic flow.

Officials hope that steady traffic flow and reduced speeds because of the roundabout will ease the severity of crashes, a phenomenon that was seen when roundabouts were added to Guide Meridian from Smith Road north to Lynden.

A 2018 Bellingham Herald investigation of roundabout crash data over almost 20 years at four intersections on the Guide showed an increase in overall crashes after the roundabouts were built — but there was a sharp decline in injuries from those wrecks.

Traffic counts from 2019 show Hannegan Road had a daily volume of 13,300 cars and trucks at the Smith Road intersection, and Smith Road had a daily volume of 7,800, Feutz said.

In an email, Public Works officials said drivers should expect delays during daytime work hours and suggested avoiding the construction zone.

“Safety is our top priority during the project. To ensure this, the contractor will utilize various forms of traffic control during the first stage of construction,” the county said in an emailed statement.

“If you must travel through the intersection, please slow down, give space to all workers, and follow the directions provided by the traffic control workers. Sheriff’s Office deputies may be present to assist with enforcement,” the statement said.

This first stage of work will last until Independence Day, when a full closure of the intersection is planned.

Currently, the intersection is expected to open in time for the Northwest Washington Fair on Aug. 8.