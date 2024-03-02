Work begins on new police, fire training facility

Mar. 2—City officials and engineers met last week to work on funding and civil engineering and to also "tweak a few things" on plans for a $20 million regional fire and police training complex, a first of its kind in northeast Oklahoma.

Claremore Police Chief Steve Cox, who had the plans in hand, said work was scheduled to be underway on Phase I March 1. One of the city's project partners, Grand River Dam Authority began moving its large dirt work equipment and machinery onto the property north of Claremore in preparation for extensive dirt and road work.

The new training facility is being built on the old city landfill, which is city-owned property. It is situated between Highway 66 and County Road 4180. A portion of the property will continue to be used for other city purposes possibly including a waste transfer station.

Cox said the overarching goal is to build a fire and police training facility that will bring individuals together from agencies throughout the three-county area and beyond.

"The idea is if we can train together, we can be better together," Cox said.

He said at one time the city's outdoor shooting range had over 40 agencies training there.

Phase I will cost around $7 million and involves moving massive amounts of dirt — around 8,000 dump truck loads — onto the building site. GRDA is the partner making that happen. When complete this will turn the property into a suitable construction site, where a multi-user 360-degree pistol range, a multi-user rifle range, and space for a large covered training facility will be built.

Phase I is projected to be complete sometime in 2026.

Rogers County commissioners provided a one-time American Rescue Plan Act grant of $1 million toward the project matching $1.2 million from the city of Claremore. While funding for the entire project is still being identified, Cox said Rogers County has been a "key ally."

Phase II calls for construction of a large concreted space for firefighter training exercises and possibly even driver's training and certification courses for fire engines, school buses, and other large trucks and commercial vehicles.