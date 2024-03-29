Work begins on Piñon Hills Boulevard extension project in Farmington

An event approximately three decades in the making unfolded on the east side of Farmington Wednesday afternoon as a variety of local government officials gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of the long-awaited Piñon Hills Boulevard extension.

Farmington city officials, San Juan County officials, members of the local legislative delegation and many others were on hand for the event, which took place just south of the intersection of East Main Street and Piñon Hills Boulevard.

The City Council approved the awarding of a construction contract for the undertaking on Jan. 30, with AUI Inc., an Albuquerque-based contractor, earning a $37 million deal for the 1.1-mile, five-lane project. Farmington received $40 million for the extension from the American Rescue Plan Act in August 2022, but part of that money already has been spent on environmental assessments and right-of-way acquisition, according to city officials. That leaves the city facing an estimated $4.9 million shortfall, but city officials have said they are committed to building the project nevertheless.

Earth-moving equipment is parked at the site of a groundbreaking ceremony for the Pinon Hills Boulevard extension in Farmington on Wednesday, March 27.

Farmington City Manager Rob Mayes spoke first, explaining that, since the idea for the extension was birthed, the city has been through four mayors, three city managers and numerous city engineers. He described taking a trip to Washington, D.C. early in his tenure as city manager to help secure federal funding for the project — an excursion that landed the city $1.2 million for right of way access and preliminary designs.

The idea, he said, was to get the project to the point that it would be shovel ready so that city officials could move quickly on it if and when the funding needed to get it built became available.

Farmington City Manager discusses the history of the Pinon Hills Boulevard extension project during a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, March 27.

But that funding proved elusive until the ARPA was passed by Congress two years ago. David Sypher, the city’s public works director, said when he interviewed for his job, he was told the extension was the city’s next big project. Only now, 11 and a half years later, is it finally becoming a reality, he said.

“What a momentous project — indeed, generational,” he said.

Mayor Nate Duckett opened his remarks by offering a salute to one of his predecessors in the mayor’s office, under whose leadership the project began in the early 1990s.

“If Farmington Mayor Tom Taylor were here, he would tell you, ‘Yeah! Finally!’” Duckett said.

Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett discusses the impact the Pinon Hills Boulevard extension will have on economic development efforts during a groundbreaking ceremony for the project on Wednesday, March 27.

Duckett hailed the economic development value of the project, explaining how it would finally provide full access to Farmington for the residents of Crouch Mesa. But he said it won’t happen overnight.

“It’s going to be a long process,” he said. “We’re going to need to be patient.”

Referring to the length of time it took just to get the project to the construction phase, San Juan County Commissioner John Beckstead joked that the idea for the extension was born when Duckett was still in diapers.

Beckstead praised the commitment of San Juan County’s legislative delegation, especially state Rep. Rod Montoya and state Sen. Steve Neville, both Republicans, in securing — and keeping — the funding for the project, which now carries a price tag of $43 million, according to Mayes. But the city manager said he is optimistic more state funding will become available as the work progresses.

The first phase of the work will extend the road south to County Road 3000 south of the Animas River. The project’s later phases, which will be undertaken by San Juan County, will extend to County Road 390/Wildflower Parkway and eventually to U.S. Highway 64.

Beckstead said the county’s designs are approximately 90% complete.

Traffic moves through the intersection of East Main Street and Pinon Hills Boulevard on Wednesday, March 27 as work begins on a project to extend Pinon Hills Boulevard south.

The idea of extending Piñon Hills Boulevard south across East Main Street and the Animas River is one city officials have supported for more than 30 years, going back to Taylor’s term as mayor in the early 1990s. Taylor, who went on to become a state lawmaker, has said his greatest regret is that the project wasn’t done during his time in office.

Sypher has said the first phase of the project is expected to take two years to complete, meaning it should open to traffic in late winter or early spring of 2026.

