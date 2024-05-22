'The beginning of something great': CNM, Explora partner on new early childhood education facility

May 21—Kids can get an education at Explora. And their parents can, too.

A partnership between the science center and Central New Mexico Community College will allow parents pursuing early childhood education to conduct fieldwork at the new 14,000-square-foot Brillante Early Learning Center, which is expected to break ground this year. That's all while their students can access STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art and math — early childhood programs at the same site.

Currently, the early childhood classrooms at Explora can accommodate just 25 students. Most of the parents now are the children of CNM students, but the expansion will allow for more community members to access the subsidized child care, whether they are student teachers or not.

Ashley Tso, a recent CNM graduate, said she's seen her son learn problem-solving skills and develop a "inquisitive approach to life" at Explora.

"This is only the beginning of something great," Tso said.

Explora Co-Executive Director Kristin Leigh has been developing Brillante for close to a decade. Child care, Leigh said Tuesday, can be a barrier for parents trying to get degrees and better jobs.

CNM President Tracy Hartzler said the program addresses a statewide dearth of early childhood programs.

"It's really about a way to help provide some opportunities for our student teachers and again help the governor and the state and the community (fill) a child care need," Hartzler said.

The new facility will turn two classrooms into at least eight. Students from infancy through pre-K will be welcome at Brillante, as well as CNM students at the adult learning classrooms. It will also include an art studio, kitchen and plaza including STEAM exhibits. Construction is expected to cost $14 million, financed through CNM, Explora and state, city, county and private funding.

Victoria Roanhorse, manager of the coalition for Science Learning in early childhood at Explora, said her 5-year-old daughter — soon-to-be a pre-K graduate — has become a mentor to the younger students in the STEAM program.

Her foray into leadership was a bit of a surprise, Roanhorse said.

"That's really something I didn't think she would gravitate towards," Roanhorse said. "We've just seen her blossom ... she's been coming into her own a little bit."