    It’s beginning to look like Christmas in the Big Apple

    Giant Christmas ornaments rest in the fountain across the street from Radio City Music Hall. (Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)

    Yahoo News Photo Staff

    Every year around Christmastime, New York City transforms into a veritable winter wonderland, with charming and elegant decorations that outshine the typical holiday tinsel. Enormous red ornaments outside Radio City Music Hall, tall nutcrackers outside offices on Park Avenue and tastefully adorned Christmas trees throughout Manhattan lend world-famous sights the extra touch of magic that keeps visitors returning to the Big Apple each December. (Michael Walsh/Yahoo News)

    Photography by Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News

