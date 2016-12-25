It's beginning to look like Christmas in the Big Apple
Every year around Christmastime, New York City transforms into a veritable winter wonderland, with charming and elegant decorations that outshine the typical holiday tinsel. Enormous red ornaments outside Radio City Music Hall, tall nutcrackers outside offices on Park Avenue and tastefully adorned Christmas trees throughout Manhattan lend world-famous sights the extra touch of magic that keeps visitors returning to the Big Apple each December. (Michael Walsh/Yahoo News)
Photography by Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News
