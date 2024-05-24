‘We have been begging them to work with us’: Montgomery County educators outraged over potential layoffs

ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) – Educators in Montgomery County are outraged after finding out the school board is preparing to slash roughly 300 positions due to budget cuts.

“Those 300 positions end up having ripple effects throughout the system,” said Jennifer Martin, president of the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA). “The fewer adults there are in the building, the more there are safety concerns, the less individual attention kids get, the greater the workload for already overburdened teachers.”

New field for Parkdale High School could become reality after finding its way onto Prince George’s County budget

On Thursday, members of MCEA protested outside the school board meeting and eventually made their way inside to give a letter to the school board. The letter demanded that the district make cuts elsewhere in its budget, like to outside contracts.

The meeting went into recess briefly as the group disrupted it.

“We have been begging them to work with us,” said Martin.

According to the MCEA, the union was notified Tuesday night that the district is preparing to eliminate more than 300 educators jobs. It comes as the Montgomery County Council voted on its fiscal year budget, which cut $33 million in school funding, according to the MCEA.

Montgomery College students, nonprofit create community food forest to fight food insecurity

Council approved the budget Thursday, despite concern from some members.

“I have grown more concerned over the last week about the funding level and the impending impact on MCPS students, teachers and staff,” said councilmember Will Jawando. “Our teachers need more not less. The impacts of these cuts will be felt in every school.”

Still, other county leaders blame the school district for not speaking up sooner.

“The school board is meeting now in emergency session to talk about a budget that they saw, participated in and knew what was happening,” said council member Evan Glass. “They’re giving us information now about our decision? Shame on them. Blindsiding us, blindsiding our educators.”

Missing any construction tools? Howard County police recover 15,000 stolen tools

The school board did not speak about the budget during its public meeting Thursday night.

In an email to DC News Now, Christie Scott, a spokesperson for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and the Board of Education, said the board appreciates all of MCPS staff members and their “unwavering commitment” to the school system’s success with students.

“We do not make these decisions easily and they are not our first choice. A decision to reduce staff has no reflection on the performance or dedication of MCPS educators,” Scott stated.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.