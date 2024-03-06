Beer Can Island — a pricey Florida ‘haven’ — is for sale. See how it got its name

A famous Florida property with a curious name has landed on the auction block in Tampa Bay. Its name is Beer Can Island — at least that’s one of its few names — and it’s right off Apollo Beach, a couple miles from MacDill Air Force Base, the listing on BeerCanIsland.com says.

“Discover Pine Key – Paradise Island, Your Exclusive Oasis in Tampa Bay,” the listing says.

“Welcome to Beer Can Island – Pine Key – Paradise Island, an extraordinary haven just two miles from the mainland, affectionately known as “Beer Can Island.” Encompassing approximately nine acres of picturesque pine tree-covered upland, along with approximately 60 +/- acres of shoal area, complete with riparian rights and rights of accretion. This pristine property extends a rare invitation to ownership.”

Don’t like the name? Not a problem.

“Buyer may change the name of the island if they so choose!”

The island, which is owned by Carl Weaver and Johnny Gadd, achieved its nickname thanks to, well, beer cans littering the place after boaters visit the small speck of land, Fox 13 reported.

“This opportunity is exceedingly rare, as Pine Key is one of the only privately owned islands in Tampa Bay,” Weaver told Fox 13.

Weaver and Gadd bought the island in 2017 and added tiki bars and a giant slide.

“We’re grateful for the outpouring of support we have received from the community and our members over the years, but all good things must come to an end at some point, and for us, that time is now.”

